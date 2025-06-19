Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Severe storms possible as heat index breaks 100 in some areas

We're tracking a heat wave for the weekend that will bring high heat and humidity.
Severe storms possible as heat index breaks 100 in some areas
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be muggy, breezy and a little hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will break 100 in some areas.

An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms by mid-afternoon to the west, and these will last into the evening. Storms will produce heavy rainfall. The Richmond Metro area is in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe storms. Damaging gusts are the primary threat, but hail is also possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low.

Friday will be less humid and a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Summer officially begins Friday at 10:42 p.m.

A dry, hot and muggy pattern will lock in from this weekend through much of next week. Highs will be well into the 90s, and could approach 100 on a few days. Feels-like temps (heat index values) will be in excess of 100.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone