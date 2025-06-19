Severe storms possible as heat index breaks 100 in some areas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be muggy, breezy and a little hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will break 100 in some areas.

An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms by mid-afternoon to the west, and these will last into the evening. Storms will produce heavy rainfall. The Richmond Metro area is in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe storms. Damaging gusts are the primary threat, but hail is also possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low.

Friday will be less humid and a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Summer officially begins Friday at 10:42 p.m.

A dry, hot and muggy pattern will lock in from this weekend through much of next week. Highs will be well into the 90s, and could approach 100 on a few days. Feels-like temps (heat index values) will be in excess of 100.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.