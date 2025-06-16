Watch Now
Remaining muggy with drizzle and a few showers possible Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will remain muggy with highs ranging from the mid 70s to around 80. A few showers and storms are possible, with highest chance across western Virginia. Otherwise a lot of clouds and some drizzle will be possible. A few showers and storms will pass through late tonight, the low will be in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be on the rise again during the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s Tuesday, and the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index might approach 100 degrees. Nothing more than isolated storm is likely Wednesday, but a higher threat for scattered storms Thursday as a front moves through.

Friday will be a bit less humid, with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will likely return to 90 or higher over the weekend.

