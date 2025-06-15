Muggy today with more storms, flooding possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a muggy morning with some clouds and fog around.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

A cold front slipping southwestward will allow somewhat cooler temperatures for much of the area. Highs in the metro will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but it will be cooler to the north and northeast. Areas well southwest of Richmond will get into the 80s. Muggy conditions will make it feel warmer.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Virginia through tonight:

Rain chances will be fairly low this morning, with maybe a passing shower in a few spots.

Scattered storms will begin popping up around noon, with showers and storms turning more widespread by late afternoon. Due to the muggy air, torrential downpours are expected again today, with localized flash flooding possible. Some rainfall totals over 3 inches are possible, especially south of Richmond.

We have a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Strong gusts are the primary threat, but a few storms could have some hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low.

Monday will remain muggy with highs from the mid 70s to around 80. A few showers and storms are possible, but rain chances are much lower. The best chance for storms will be western Virginia.

Highs will get back into the mid and upper 80s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun, with the chance of some scattered storms, mostly late in the day.

It will be hot and muggy Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index could approach or exceed 100.

A cold front will pass Thursday with a storm or two. Friday will be less humid with highs 85-90.

It looks like a stretch of 90s will begin next Saturday, and could last much of next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.