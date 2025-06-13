Muggy Friday will see scattered storms during the day and into the evening

RICHMOND, Va. — Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy on Friday. It will be muggy with highs 85-90. The humidity will make it feel like the lower 90s.

Scattered storms will develop during the day, turning more numerous from mid-afternoon into the evening. Storms will have the potential to produce torrential downpours and wind gusts over 40 mph.

The weekend will stay quite muggy with many dry hours both days. Scattered storms will be around in the afternoons and evenings both days. Due to the muggy conditions, very heavy rainfall will be possible. While organized severe weather is not expected as of now, a few storms could have some gusts over 40 mph.

This pattern will continue into Monday as a front is in the region.

Storm chances will drop a bit towards mid-week. Hot and humid weather appears likely for mid and late week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

