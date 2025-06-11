Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Temps climb into upper 80s, but lower humidity makes for a pleasant Wednesday

Wednesday will be a little more comfortable with a high near 87
Tom's Morning Update
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — While temperatures will still climb to the upper 80s, the lower humidity will make for more pleasant conditions with mostly sunny skies today. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday will remain pleasant with more dry weather, but highs will reach in the 90s.

The weekend forecast shows a significant change with Saturday shaping up to be the hottest day.

Even though temperatures may not reach 90 degrees, much higher humidity will push heat indices into the mid to upper 90s, with some areas potentially seeing heat index values around 100.

Storm chances increase significantly on both Saturday and Sunday, primarily during afternoon and evening hours.

These storms are associated with an approaching frontal system that will create unsettled conditions for both days and that trend will likely continue Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone