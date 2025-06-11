Temps climb into upper 80s, but lower humidity makes for a pleasant Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — While temperatures will still climb to the upper 80s, the lower humidity will make for more pleasant conditions with mostly sunny skies today. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday will remain pleasant with more dry weather, but highs will reach in the 90s.

The weekend forecast shows a significant change with Saturday shaping up to be the hottest day.

Even though temperatures may not reach 90 degrees, much higher humidity will push heat indices into the mid to upper 90s, with some areas potentially seeing heat index values around 100.

Storm chances increase significantly on both Saturday and Sunday, primarily during afternoon and evening hours.

These storms are associated with an approaching frontal system that will create unsettled conditions for both days and that trend will likely continue Monday.

