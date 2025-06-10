RICHMOND, Va. — Mostly cloudy Tuesday with early showers and a few afternoon storms. It will remain quite humid with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated severe storms will be possible.

After Tuesday's system moves through, the region will enjoy dry conditions for a couple days. Wednesday and Thursday will feature slightly lower humidity levels.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the next several days, potentially climbing into the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday.

The weekend forecast shows another round of thunderstorms developing across the area.

