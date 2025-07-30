Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

'Oppressive' afternoon heat as hot and humid weather continues in Virginia

Showers and storms expected late Thursday, followed by much milder air
Hot and humid weather continues in Virginia Wednesday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be hot and more humid Wednesday with a high around 94 degrees feeling oppressive by mid afternoon. An isolated shower is possible by afternoon but the risk remains low. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with little to no wind.

A strong cold front will move through the region late Thursday into Friday with showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening and again on Friday. Heavy rain is likely with the potential for flash flooding.

Behind this front, it will be much a bit "cooler" and less humid over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s, and lows will mostly be in the low to mid 60s.

The first week of August will stay unseasonably mild and comfortable.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone