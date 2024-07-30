Watch Now
It's a hot and humid Tuesday with few storms possible

High heat and humidity expected late week
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be another seasonably warm and humid day with scattered late afternoon and evening storms. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

A stretch of above-normal heat and humidity begins Wednesday, with highs in the 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees each afternoon through Saturday. Scattered storms will also be possible each afternoon over the weekend.

In the tropics, we're watching a disturbance over the central Atlantic, as conditions are forecast to become favorable for some development. This could become our next tropical depression or storm during the coming week.

