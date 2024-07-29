Humidity and scattered storms highlight this week's weather forecast in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase on Monday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible across Central Virginia in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

The chance for scattered storms will increase a bit on Tuesday when highs will again be in the mid to upper 80s.

More showers and storms will be possible again Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday will be hot with highs in the mid-90s.

A front will approach the region on Saturday, once again increasing the threat of storms.

In the tropics, we're watching a disturbance over the central Atlantic, as conditions are forecast to become favorable for some development. This could become our next tropical depression or storm during the coming week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.