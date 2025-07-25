Heat advisory in effect Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a mostly sunny, muggy and much hotter day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with a peak afternoon heat index near or above 105°. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for central and eastern Virginia. It will be a few degrees cooler near the coast.

An isolated storm or two will be possible during the afternoon through mid-evening. The best chance for a storm is north of I-64. Northern Virginia has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Tonight will be warm and quite muggy with lows in the 70s.

The weekend will be hot and muggy with highs in the 90s. The heat index will be near or above 105°, and additional heat advisories are likely.

A cold front in the area will make it cooler near the coast on Saturday. Much of the weekend will be dry, but a few scattered storms are possible both days. Any storm that develops will have heavy rainfall and could have strong gusts.

Hot and muggy weather will last into the middle of next week. A strong cold front will pass on Thursday, bringing back highs in the 80s at the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.