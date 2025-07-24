Turning muggy and much hotter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today. It will turn more humid with highs around 90, and a heat index in the low to mid 90s. Highs will be in the 80s near the coast.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s. With muggy conditions, the heat index will exceed 105 in some locations, and heat advisories may be issued.

An isolated storm is possible on Friday, mostly north of I-64.

A few scattered storms will be possible over the weekend.

Next week will stay muggy with highs in the 90s through mid-week, followed by highs in the 80s.

