Humidity break coming! Three days of comfort before heat returns

RICHMOND, Va. -- The weather changes ahead will begin with a cold front moving across the area Monday, which will be the harbinger of cooler temperatures and a refreshing drop in dew points that will settle in Monday night.

Highs during the day on Monday will still be in the upper 80s, and it will stay muggy until the front passes.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front starting around late morning into afternoon, with higher chances along and south of I-64.

Lows Monday night will drop into the 60s.

WATCH: Hour-by-hour look at chances for storms in Virginia on Monday

Humidity levels will be noticeably nicer on Tuesday, with high temps in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday looks comfortable for summer as well.

Heat and humidity will both increase Thursday through next weekend. Highs will be around 90 on Thursday, and in the low to mid 90s Friday through Sunday. Heat index values may break 105°.

After Monday, rain chances will remain low much of the week, but a few isolated storms are possible by next weekend.

Sidenote: Our rain totals of 10.37" officially at RIC this month put July 2025 as the 9th wettest on record. (The wettest July was in 1945 with 18.87'!)

