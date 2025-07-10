Flood Watch continues with risk of severe storms in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mostly cloudy conditions with scattered storms are expected Thursday across the Richmond metro area, with a marginal risk of severe weather continuing through Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon, with the same risk level continuing into Friday.

A Flood Watch will be in effect through Thursday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move closer to the Richmond metro area from late afternoon through evening hours on Thursday, before dissipating overnight.

While tonight's storm activity doesn't appear as widespread as previous systems, downpours remain possible with the high humidity levels.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend, with daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, rain chances between 30% and 40% persist throughout the entire 7-day forecast period.

Temperatures will remain seasonal with daytime highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees each day. Overnight lows will stay in the low 70s, contributing to the humid conditions.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.



WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.