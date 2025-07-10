Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Flood Watch continues with risk of severe storms in Richmond area

Flood Watch continues with risk of severe storms in Richmond area
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mostly cloudy conditions with scattered storms are expected Thursday across the Richmond metro area, with a marginal risk of severe weather continuing through Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon, with the same risk level continuing into Friday.

A Flood Watch will be in effect through Thursday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move closer to the Richmond metro area from late afternoon through evening hours on Thursday, before dissipating overnight.

While tonight's storm activity doesn't appear as widespread as previous systems, downpours remain possible with the high humidity levels.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend, with daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, rain chances between 30% and 40% persist throughout the entire 7-day forecast period.

Temperatures will remain seasonal with daytime highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees each day. Overnight lows will stay in the low 70s, contributing to the humid conditions.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone