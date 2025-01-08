Extremely cold overnights this week ahead of weekend shot of snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect a very chilly day on Wednesday featuring mostly to partly sunny skies.

Highs will rise above freezing but only for a short amount of time. Much of today will feel like the frozen tundra with wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

Bitterly cold again tonight under partly cloudy skies, widespread overnight lows in the teens and we expect Thursday to feature the coldest afternoon out of the next several days despite the sunny skies.

Highs in the low 30s and a bit breezier weather continues to make the extreme cold the big weather headline.

Friday is the calm before the storm, clouds thicken throughout the day with temps hovering in the 30s. At this time, snow is expected to begin in the evening and pick up intensity overnight setting the stage for a messy start Saturday.

The current track would bring some accumulation of snow to central Virginia as well as the potential for some sleet and freezing rain. Storm will exit Saturday afternoon.

Dry and cold weather resumes Sunday through Tuesday.

Stay tuned to CBS 6 for the latest on the timeline, totals and temps.

