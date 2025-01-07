Sunny and cold Tuesday in Richmond as weekend winter storm develops

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be sunny but very cold, with highs in the mid 30s and wind chills remaining in the 20s, even in the warmest part of the day.
Mostly sunny and very cold weather will continue Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the teens and highs in the mid 30s.
There is the potential for another winter storm to affect the area Saturday.
The track, intensity, and overall impact to Virginia is all very uncertain at this point, but something we'll be tracking carefully over the next couple of days.
