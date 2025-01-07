Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Sunny and cold Tuesday in Richmond as weekend winter storm develops

Tuesday will be sunny but very cold, with highs in the mid 30s and wind chills remaining in the 20s, even in the warmest part of the day.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be sunny but very cold, with highs in the mid 30s and wind chills remaining in the 20s, even in the warmest part of the day.

Mostly sunny and very cold weather will continue Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the teens and highs in the mid 30s.

There is the potential for another winter storm to affect the area Saturday.

The track, intensity, and overall impact to Virginia is all very uncertain at this point, but something we'll be tracking carefully over the next couple of days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts

Map Center | 7-Day Forecast

iPhone News App | Android News App

iPhone Weather App | Android Weather App

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm. Watch CBS 6 News and stay with WTVR.com for complete coverage of this winter blast.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone