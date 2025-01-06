Storm continues Monday with snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our winter storm will continue throughout today.

A winter storm warning continues into Tuesday morning for much of the state, with a winter weather advisory for southern Virginia.

Precipitation is transitioning to a wintry mix across the region. This is in the form of sleet (ice pellets) and freezing rain/drizzle (falling liquid that freezes on impact with the ground). Areas north of I-64 experiencing mostly snow will see some sleet mixing in during the morning, with the chance of freezing rain.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

Where it stays colder, some sleet accumulation will occur. Freezing rain will cause an icy glaze on untreated surfaces, and could cause power outages if power lines and trees get enough ice accumulation.

There will be some lulls in the precipitation at times, especially across southern Virginia.

A change to plain rain will occur for the metro and points south by late morning and midday. A wintry mix will continue well north of I-64.

There will be another lull in the precipitation around noon or early afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 30s.

Colder air will return later today, and as the storm tracks east, this will increase precipitation and change it back to snow. Snow will taper off this evening, with most areas dry by midnight.

Additional snow totals across the metro will range from 1 to 3 inches. Areas well south of Richmond could see an additional coating to an inch or so. Far southern Virginia will see little to no further accumulation.

Locations north of I-64 will see at least another 2 to 4 inches. But sections of the Northern Neck and areas well north of I-64 could see an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts.

Tonight will be cold with lows in the teens to around 20. Untreated surfaces will turn quite icy.

Sunshine is expected Tuesday through Friday. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens.

Direct sunshine and temps slightly above freezing will allow melting during the day, but untreated surfaces will turn icy after sunset through the following morning. Slick travel conditions are possible through at least mid-week.

Computer models are showing the potential for another storm Friday night into Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.