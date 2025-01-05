Major winter storm arrives in Virginia tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the teens to around 20.

Skies will be sunny this morning, with clouds increasing this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WINTER STORM DETAILS:

A winter storm warning is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of Virginia. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern Virginia.

The winter storm will move into the region this evening and start as snow. Snow will mix with or change to sleet in the metro overnight, with more snow north of I-64. A snow and sleet accumulation will occur. There may be some lulls overnight.



The mixed precipitation will transition to freezing rain (falls as liquid rain but freezes upon impact) in the metro and points south of I-64 Monday morning, with snow and sleet continuing north of I-64.



A switch to plain rain is expected in the metro and points south by late morning or noon. Mixed precipitation will occur north of I-64.



There will be some lulls at times in the precipitation in the morning and the afternoon.



Colder air will return later in the day, causing the rain to change to a mix and then snow in the metro. Mixed precipitation north will change to snow.



A few hours of snow with additional accumulations will occur late Monday into Monday evening, ending by around midnight.

In some locations, like the metro and south, there will be some snow accumulation tonight. This will get diminished by rain and freezing rain, before more snow accumulates later Monday. Our snow accumulation forecasts include the total snow that will accumulate. This will not necessarily be the amount on the ground late Monday due to the initial snow cover being washed away.

Snow accumulation in Richmond down to the Tri Cities are expected to be around 1 to 3 inches.

Snow north of Richmond will exceed 3 inches.

Areas from the northern parts of the Northern Neck back to areas well north of I-64 could exceed 6 inches.

Some sections of far northern and northwestern Virginia could exceed 9 inches.

It is important not to focus on exact amounts of snow and sleet (high or low), but to realize the impact the various types of winter precipitation will have on us tonight through Tuesday morning. As the storm gets closer this evening, some of these forecast amounts may be adjusted upward or downward.

Also, a period of freezing rain will add an icy glaze to the snow that has already fallen. This will make untreated surfaces very slick, and could result in some power outages due to icing of trees and power lines.

Temperatures will drop quickly late Monday into Monday night. Anything that has not dried up or has been well-treated will turn very icy Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Dry weather is expected Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will stay very cold. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens. Any remaining snow cover will melt a bit in direct sunlight, but will refreeze after sunset. Icy conditions will remain an issue much of the week.

