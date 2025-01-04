Sunny and cold today, winter storm arrives Sunday evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA FOR LATE SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

Today will be sunny, breezy and cold. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s to around 30 much of the day.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be 15-20 away from the coast.

Sunday will start sunny, but clouds will increase during the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A winter storm will spread snow into the region Sunday evening. Snow may mix with some sleet, especially south of I-64 by late evening.

There will be periods of snow and sleet Sunday night into Monday morning, with some accumulations. Precipitation will then transition to freezing rain (liquid rain that falls and turns icy on impact). Some ice accumulation will be possible, and travel will likely become hazardous.

Precipitation will likely turn to plain rain for the metro for much of Monday, with some mixed precipitation farther north.

As cold air returns later Monday, a change back to snow is expected with additional accumulations possible.

The storm track may change over the next 36 hours, so additional adjustments may be necessary to the accumulation forecasts.



For the metro, 1-3" of snow appears likely, along with some ice accumulation. The total accumulation will include what falls Sunday night, and the additional snow later Monday.



North of I-64, at least 3" of snow appears likely, with the potential for over 6". Some ice accumulation is possible.



South of Richmond, snow accumulations may be an inch or two for the Tri Cities, with an inch or less farther south.

Despite the snow ending Monday evening, colder air will cause any untreated surfaces to be icy, making for slick travel on Tuesday as well.

The rest of next week will be dry and cold with highs barely cracking freezing some days, and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Some single digits will occur that retain snow cover. The thaw/melting in the afternoon sun will refreeze after sunset. Slick travel may continue much of the week between sunset and late morning.

