Off-and-on rain will fall during a warmer Friday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be periods of rain Friday morning, followed by a lull in the early afternoon. Another batch of rain will arrive by late afternoon and last through the evening. A rumble of thunder is possible. Highs will be in the 50s to the northwest, in the 60s across the metro, and near 70 in southeastern Virginia.

Rain will continue Friday night, tapering off before daybreak Saturday. Most locations will pick up between 1/2" to 1" of rain, with localized higher amounts.



Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be cooler with more clouds around. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs will surge back to 65-70 on Monday. Another cold front will push highs back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next system will bring some showers to the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

