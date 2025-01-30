Cooler Thursday, but highs will be in the low to mid 50s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Showers will move into the region Thursday evening, and we will see occasional rain Thursday night.

We will see off & on rain Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. There will be some lulls in the rain across the metro around midday. Rain will be more steady across northern Virginia. Rainfall could exceed one-half inch, with localized totals over an inch.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be cooler with more clouds around. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs will surge back into the mid and upper 60s on Monday. Another cold front will push highs back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

