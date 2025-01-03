Breezy today with a few showers or flakes possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mainly clear now, but clouds will increase this morning. A few scattered rain showers are possible this afternoon, with higher chances for rain north of I-64. Highs will be 45-50 in most locations, but breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s much of the day. As some colder air moves in towards evening, some wet flakes or a few snow showers are possible. There is a very slight chance of a dusting, mainly in the Northern Neck.

Skies will clear tonight, but it will stay breezy with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with highs 35-40. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A storm system will spread some light snow into the region Sunday evening into Sunday night. As some warmer air moves in above the surface, the snow will change to sleet and freezing rain by Monday morning for metro. A changeover to all rain is expected for much of the region the first half of Monday. As cold air moves in later Monday, a change back to a few hours of snow showers will likely occur.

The energy for this storm is currently off the west coast of the United States. As it moves across land the first half of the weekend, it will be sampled better by our data network, which will improve the precision of the computer models. Keep in mind that Sunday night into Monday could be wintry, and we will refine the details over the next 48 hours. A shift in storm track of just 50 miles is the difference between all rain or all snow, so snowfall accumulation forecasts at this point will change quite a bit over the next few days. However, it looks like the best chance for accumulating snow will occur well north and northwest of Richmond.

Behind this storm, it will be dry and cold much of next week. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows will be in the teens (with some single digits possible). Highs Thursday may not break freezing in many areas.

