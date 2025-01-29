We'll see highs in the 60s on this sunny, breezy Wednesday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be breezy and warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. There is an increased risk of fire danger until 6 p.m. Winds will gust over 30 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for the mountains, where gusts could top 50 mph.

A cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing seasonably cool weather back to the region.

Our next storm will spread rain into the region Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Friday will be warmer with occasional showers throughout the day.

The rain should end well before sunrise Saturday, with dry and seasonal weather expected this weekend. Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected early next week.

