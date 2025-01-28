Another pleasant day expected Tuesday in Richmond with temps in mid 50s

RICHMOND, Va. --Expect a lot of sunshine along with breezy conditions today, the high will be in the mid 50s. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be breezy and warm, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will gust 25-30 mph.

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night, bringing seasonably cool weather back to the region. Rain will become likely late Friday into Friday night as an upper-level pattern favorable for precipitation develops.

The rain should end well before sunrise Saturday, with dry and seasonal weather expected this weekend. Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected early next week.

