Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect Thursday morning ahead of afternoon 'warm up'

RICHMOND, Va. - A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of the Piedmont and Tidewater on Thursday morning where wind chill values could fall as low as 2 degrees between midnight and 10 AM.

Temperatures will finally break back above freezing Thursday afternoon ending a long stretch of below freezing temperatures.

The cold air mass will continue modify over the weekend, with highs returning to the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. The pattern appears dry at this time.

Dry weather will continue through at least the first half of next week, with highs reaching the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.