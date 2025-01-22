Richmond is in a 68-hour freeze. Sunshine returns Wednesday with very cold temperatures.

RICHMOND, Va. - Sunshine returns with temperatures as much as 20-25 degrees below average for this time of year.

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season, with a low near 10 degrees.

Temperatures will finally break back above freezing Thursday afternoon ending a stretch of approximately 68 hours of below freezing temps in Richmond.

The cold air mass will continue modify over the weekend, with highs returning to the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. The pattern appears dry at this time.

A storm system will bring a low chance for rain, possibly mixed with snow, to the area Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.