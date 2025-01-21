High temperatures in the 20s on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. - High temperatures Tuesday will only make it into the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers will be possible Tuesday night, with a dusting of snow possible in RVA. Totals of 1" or more will likely only occur in Hampton Roads.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and very cold, with lows in the teens and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The cold air mass will modify over the weekend, with highs returning to the mid 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. The pattern appears dry at this time.

A storm system will bring a chance for rain, possibly mixed with snow, to the area Monday.

