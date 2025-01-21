Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

High temperatures in the 20s on Tuesday

Snow showers will be possible Tuesday night
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. - High temperatures Tuesday will only make it into the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers will be possible Tuesday night, with a dusting of snow possible in RVA. Totals of 1" or more will likely only occur in Hampton Roads.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and very cold, with lows in the teens and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The cold air mass will modify over the weekend, with highs returning to the mid 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. The pattern appears dry at this time.

A storm system will bring a chance for rain, possibly mixed with snow, to the area Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone