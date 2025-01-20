We're experiencing the coldest air of the season through midweek

RICHMOND, Va. -Scattered patches of black ice will be possible Monday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the lower 30s, with wind chill values only reaching the low 20s.

Temperatures will fall into the low teens Tuesday morning. High temperatures Tuesday will only make it into the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and very cold, with lows in the teens and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The cold air mass will modify over the weekend, with highs returning to the mid 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. The pattern appears dry at this time.

