Mostly sunny and cool Thursday; when we could see a few sprinkles or possible flurries

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Tonight we will fall into the upper 20s.

Clouds will increase Friday with a few sprinkles or flurries possible by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Saturday will be colder with sunshine with highs staying in the upper 30s.

Sunday into Monday- A storm system will bring rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain to Central Virginia, with some snow/ice accumulation possible. The highest snowfall accumulations will be in the northern 1/3 of the state.

Tuesday through Thursday will be very cold but dry with highs only in the 30s.

