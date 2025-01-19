Tracking rain, mix and then snow on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few spotty showers are possible during the early morning hours. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Some showers will be around Sunday morning through midday across the metro. As cold air moves in during the afternoon, the rain will mix with some snow, and then change to all snow by mid to late afternoon. Areas well northwest of Richmond will see the switch to snow by late morning or noon. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the day.



Little to no accumulation is expected southeast of Richmond. Parts of the metro could see a coating to 1 inch if the ground gets cold enough. Areas well north and northwest of Richmond will see an inch or two of snow. Locally higher amounts will be possible farther north and northwest. Winter weather alerts are in effect for far northwestern Virginia, where some spots could see 4-6 inches of snow.

Updated hour-by-hour look at rain, mix and then snow on Sunday

Monday will be sunny, breezy and cold with highs only in the upper 20s to near 30. Lows Monday night will be in the single digits to mid teens. It will remain very cold Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 20s, and lows in the single digits to mid teens.

Another storm could impact the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with some snow. The storm will be located farther south, so locations southeast of Richmond have the highest chance of accumulating snow.

Temperatures will moderate later in the week, with highs near 40 on Friday and into the 40s next weekend. Another system is possible along/off the coast Friday, with southeastern Virginia having the best chance for precipitation.

