Richmond will have another shot at snow this weekend and next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase Thursday morning. A few flurries/sprinkles are possible during the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.

A front will bring the chance of scattered rain showers on Saturday. This may begin as a mix in far western Virginia. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50.

That front will push south of the region on Sunday, but an area of low pressure riding along it will bring the chance of showers back to the area by late morning.

As colder air moves in late in the day, the rain will likely change to snow for a few hours.

Next week will be much colder.

Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, and only in the 20s through mid-week. Lows will be in the single digits and teens.

Computer models continue to show the potential for a winter storm next week.

As of now, they also continue to differ on when the storm will arrive.

The chance for some snow will increase for the mid to late-week period.

It looks like highs will return to the lower 40s for the following weekend.

