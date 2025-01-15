Sunny, breezy, and very cold weather expected Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:28 PM yesterday centered in the Dominion Club neighborhood of Wyndham.

Sunny, breezy, and very cold weather is expected Wednesday. Dew point temperatures will only be in the single digits Wednesday, the air will be very cold and very, very dry.

We'll have a minor warm-up Friday through the weekend, with a few showers possible Saturday.

Colder air will arrive Sunday, and there is the potential for a rain/snow mix in central Virginia.

A blast of frigid air is likely to arrive Monday, resulting in the coldest weather we've had so far this winter next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Medium range models continue to suggest the potential for another winter storm along the Mid-Atlantic coast next Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.