Cold and very dry weather is heading to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have plenty of sunshine Tuesday, but highs will struggle to reach the 40-degree mark. A few late evening snow showers or flurries will be possible tonight after 9pm, then clearing and cold with a low in the mid and upper 10s.

Sunny, breezy, and very cold weather is expected Wednesday. Dew point temperatures will only be in the single digits Wednesday, the air will be very cold and very, very dry.

We'll have a minor warm-up Friday through the weekend, with a few showers possible Saturday and Sunday.

A blast of frigid air will be possible Monday night, resulting in the coldest weather we've had so far this winter next Tuesday and Wednesday.

