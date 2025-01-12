Lots of sun today, turning a little warmer

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Any snow or water that didn't dry up yesterday will be icy on untreated surfaces.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Monday will be warmer with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

A cold front passing Monday evening will bring some colder temperatures back for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows may dip to around 10 in our coldest outlying areas.

It will turn warmer again for the end of the week with highs from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Our next storm will bring some rain to the area on Saturday.

