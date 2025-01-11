Snow ending early this morning, winter storm warning continues for Richmond metro

RICHMOND, Va. -- Snow will continuing tapering off, with snow ending in eastern Virginia by mid-morning. This has been all snow for most of the CBS 6 viewing area, but there has been a little sleet in far southern Virginia.

Temperatures are in the 20s. Untreated surfaces will be icy.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

We continue with a winter storm warning areas east and south of Richmond.

Clouds will decrease, leading to sunshine today. It will turn a bit breezy. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. Wind chills will be in the 20s to around 30.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the teens to around 20.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Highs will get into the and mid 40s on Monday, but a cold front will knock highs back down into the 30s for mid-week.

Highs will reach the 40s again Friday through next weekend. Our next storm may affect us by late Saturday or Sunday with some rain.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.