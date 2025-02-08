Some rain today, wintry mix possible in some areas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some showers will move through today, especially this morning through noon. The precipitation will be in the form of sleet and perhaps a little snow in spots. A few pockets of freezing rain are possible in the coldest sections of the viewing area. Warmer air will change any mixed precipitation over to all rain during the day. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northwestern Virginia. Some snow, sleet, and ice accumulations there will cause slick travel conditions.

The advisory also includes some counties west and northwest of Richmond (Louisa, Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Buckingham). Some icy spots will be possible there.

There could be a slick spot or two in Richmond over into the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula where sleet occurs, but most locations will remain above freezing.

There is the slight chance of a shower tonight. Evening lows will be in the 30s, with temperatures rising through the 40s overnight.

Highs warm back into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be colder. A system passing to our south could cause some flakes, mostly in far southern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A bigger storm will impact the region Tuesday. This will likely start as snow in the morning, and then change to a mix or some sleet.

It will change over to all rain in the metro in the afternoon, but mixed precipitation could linger well north and northwest of Richmond into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. There will be the potential for some snow accumulation. This will likely get eliminated later Tuesday in the metro as the rain and warmer temps wash the snow away.

Showers are expected on Wednesday, but there could be a mix in western Virginia. Highs will be 35-40.

Rain is likely on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will dry out on Friday.

More showers are possible next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.