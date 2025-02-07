Highs jump back into the 50s and 60s on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. --Friday will be mild with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be colder with rain. This could begin as a mix, especially north of I-64. Highs will in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Highs warm back into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

A cold front will bring colder air back for the first half of next week. Some waves of low pressure will ride along the front to our south.

As of now, it looks like the system for Monday may go far enough south to keep most of the precipitation in North Carolina.

Our highest chance of precipitation will be on Tuesday. This may start as snow or a mix, and then change over to rain for the metro.

More precipitation is expected later Wednesday into Thursday. While there may be some mix, it looks like the majority will be rain.

