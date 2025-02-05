Watch Now
Much colder Wednesday with highs in the 30s; light rain mixed with sleet possible

Light rain mixed with sleet will be possible in the afternoon and evening
Clouds and much colder temperatures for Wednesday, afternoon highs will only make it into the upper 30s. A light mix will be possible this afternoon.
RICHMOND, Va. --Clouds and much colder temperatures for Wednesday, afternoon highs will only make it into the upper 30s. Patchy light rain will develop in the afternoon, with some sleet mixing with the rain at times.

A warm front will move through the area early Thursday, boosting temperatures back into the 50s and low 60s by afternoon and evening.

Friday should be a partly cloudy and mild day, with highs in the low 60s.

A cold front will move through the area early Saturday, bringing us another chance for wintry weather. A mix of rain and snow will be possible.

Milder air returns Sunday, with a few showers and highs in the mid 60s.

Yet another cold front will move through the area Monday, bringing colder air back into the region and setting the stage for a more significant period of wintry weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

