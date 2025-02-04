Richmond remains in the 60s on Tuesday, cooler weather expected Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will again be in the 60s today. A cold front will slide through the region today, ushering in colder air tonight and tomorrow.

Our next system will bring cloudy skies to the area on Wednesday with patchy light rain becoming likely Thursday. Freezing rain will be possible north a west of Richmond.

Friday will be cloudy but still in the low 60s before another push of cooler air arrives Friday night and Saturday.

As of now, a few showers are possible Saturday with much warmer air and a low chance for a few showers Sunday.

The pattern remains very active next week with the potential for a winter storm to affect the Mid-Atlantic around the 11th and 12th.

