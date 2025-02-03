We're starting this week with highs in the 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Warmer air will return to begin the week, with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds both days. A cold front will slide through the region on Tuesday, ushering in colder air Tuesday night.

Our next system will bring a threat for some rain on Wednesday. It will be a rather chilly day, with highs mostly in the 40s. There is the potential for some freezing rain in the mountains and across northern Virginia.



The up-and-down trend will continue the rest of the week, as very warm air surges north on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70, with some showers around. Friday will average the low 60s, before another push of cooler air arrives Friday night and Saturday.

As of now, a few showers are possible next weekend. Saturday will be cool, with another surge of milder air arriving on Sunday.

