Spring-level temperatures continue today

Highs will be near 70 again today.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be another mostly sunny and warm day. Highs will range from the mid 60s to around 70 for most areas, but in the 50s near the coast.

Tonight will be mild with lows around 50.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, especially late in the day across southeastern Virginia. Highs will be 65-70.

Friday will be cooler with highs from the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs will jump back into the 60s on Saturday. A strong cold front will pass through the area without rain, but it will cause much cooler weather Sunday into Monday with highs 45-50.

Our next chance of rain will be on Tuesday.

