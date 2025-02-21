Watch Now
Sunny for Friday; when we'll see highs around 50 this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be sunny with highs around 41. Tonight will be very cold once again with lows falling into the mid and upper 10s.

The weekend will be sunny. After a cold start in the teens Saturday morning, highs will reach the lower 40s.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the low to mid 20s, with afternoon highs around 50.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs 55-60.

Highs will get into the lower/mid 60s Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy, and there's the slight chance of a shower or two towards evening.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60.

A chance of showers will return for Thursday.

