One last push of light snow should add a little to winter storm snow totals

RICHMOND, Va. — An intense upper-level low will move through the area Thursday morning, bringing a brief period of light snow to central Virginia. A dusting to one-half inch of additional snow will be possible. Highs Thursday will struggle to get above freezing, and gusty northwest winds will make it feel like it's in the teens most of the day.



Expect full sunshine Friday, with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s.

Cooler than normal weather will continue into the weekend, with highs in the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. We'll have a low chance for a few showers early next week, with highs in the 50s to near 60.

