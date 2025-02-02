Colder with mainly cloudy skies today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Metro highs will be in the low to mid 40s. While there will be some 50s in far southeastern Virginia, areas well northwest of Richmond will struggle to hit 40.

A shower or some sprinkles will be possible in far southeastern Virginia late today and this evening.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s.

Our next system will bring a chance of rain Wednesday. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s. There is the potential for some freezing rain in the mountains and northern Virginia.

Highs will warm into the 60s on Thursday with scattered showers around.

Friday will be dry with highs around 60.

A few showers are possible next weekend.

