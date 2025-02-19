Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Snow arrives in Richmond on Wednesday morning, should last through the afternoon

Highest snowfall totals will occur in Hampton Roads
Winter weather update in Virginia at 6:30 a.m. Feb 19, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Virginia Piedmont all of the Tidewater for moderate to heavy snowfall Wednesday into Thursday.

Snow will develop throughout the morning, with consistent snow falling late morning through late afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 20s throughout the snowfall.

We'll have a lull in the snow Wednesday evening, with another round of light snow Thursday morning. Skies will clear Thursday afternoon, with sunny and cold weather Friday.

Cooler than normal weather will continue into the weekend, with highs in the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. We'll have a low chance for a few showers early next week, with highs in the 50s.

Flood warnings are in effect for the James, Nottoway, Meherrin, and Appomattox rivers. More information on current levels, flood stages, and forecast stages can be found here.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone