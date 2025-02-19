Snow arrives in Richmond on Wednesday morning, should last through the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Virginia Piedmont all of the Tidewater for moderate to heavy snowfall Wednesday into Thursday.

Snow will develop throughout the morning, with consistent snow falling late morning through late afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 20s throughout the snowfall.

We'll have a lull in the snow Wednesday evening, with another round of light snow Thursday morning. Skies will clear Thursday afternoon, with sunny and cold weather Friday.

Cooler than normal weather will continue into the weekend, with highs in the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. We'll have a low chance for a few showers early next week, with highs in the 50s.

Flood warnings are in effect for the James, Nottoway, Meherrin, and Appomattox rivers. More information on current levels, flood stages, and forecast stages can be found here.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.