RICHMOND, Va. — Flood warnings are in effect for the James, Nottoway, Meherrin and Appomattox rivers. More information on current levels, flood stages, and forecast stages can be found here.

Breezy, cold sunshine will be around for Monday, the high will be in the mid 40s. Tonight will fall into the mid 20s.



Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Then we continue to monitor a potential major winter storm for Wednesday into early Thursday. While the details are not certain, there is a high chance of significant snowfall across a good chunk of central Virginia.

The computer models continue to vary on whether we will see any wintry mix, and how far north that would extend. Many times, as the storms approach our area, they shift a bit northwestward, which causes a changeover to a mix and cuts down on snow accumulation.

However, the latest computer models continue to suggest the possibility that it's an all snow event for Metro Richmond.

"Probably sometime late on Wednesday morning, we'll start to see some snow showers moving in," Tom said Monday morning on CBS 6 News. "We'll see snow showers right into the evening and gone by early Thursday morning."

WATCH: When will the snow arrive in Virginia? How much snow will fall in Richmond?

Tom went on to say the Richmond area could see four to nine inches of snow.

"That nine inches will probably be either south and east of [Richmond], that four would be likely around closer to the metro, maybe four to five, two to four, only up to the north," he said. "Now, this whole line could shift a little farther down. Keep that in mind, it's still a little bit early on that, but I think four to nine ought to be a pretty good range for most of the area right now."

Skies will clear out Thursday afternoon, and dry, cold weather is expected into next weekend.

