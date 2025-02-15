Turning rainy today, some strong storms possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will continue to thicken this morning. Most locations are above freezing.

Rain will spread across the region later this morning into this afternoon. This could begin as a brief mix to the west. Rain will turn heavy this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s northwest to the lower 50s far southeast.

A wintry mix will occur in the mountains. There is a winter weather advisory in effect, and slick conditions will continue much of the day in the higher elevations.

Rain will turn more scattered at times later this evening and overnight. Temperatures will rise through the 40s.

Sunday will be windy and warmer. There will be the chance of scattered showers in the early morning, with a more organized area of rain with embedded thunderstorms from late morning through early-afternoon. Highs will rebound back into the 60s, with southeastern Virginia possibly hitting 70.

A wind advisory is in effect for gusts 30 to 45 mph. A few strong storms are possible as a cold front moves through, when wind gusts could exceed 50 mph.

Drier air will move in during the afternoon, with clouds breaking for sunshine.

Rainfall this weekend will likely exceed one inch in many locations, with localized totals over two inches possible. A river flood warning is currently in effect for the Meherrin River. Other area rivers may flood into mid-week. There is the potential for the James River to go a few feet above flood stage.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit colder with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We continue to watch a potential winter storm for Wednesday into Thursday. The energy for this system is still in the eastern Pacific, so a lot of the details on the track and possible snowfall amounts will change a lot in the coming days. There does appear to be a good chance of some heavy snowfall, but the wildcard will be how much of a wintry mix we receive, and how far northward it will extend.

Check back for forecast updates over the next few days. Be wary of any online forecasts showing snow forecast maps this far out from the event. Could we get a pretty hefty snowfall? Yes. But the energy for a storm — that hasn't even formed yet — is a few thousand miles away, and any definite forecast precision at this point isn't possible.

It will stay cold into next weekend, with warmer temperatures the following week.

