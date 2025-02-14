Next storm brings rain to Richmond on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Valentine's Day will be sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Our next storm will spread rain into the region on Saturday. This may begin as freezing rain to the west. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Sunday will be warmer with more rain, mostly in the morning. Some rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs will rebound back into the 60s. Winds could gust over 30 mph.

Rainfall this weekend could total over an inch. A river flood warning is currently in effect for the Meherrin River. Other area rivers may flood into early next week. There is the potential for the James River to go a few feet above flood stage.

It will be dry and colder Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Computer models are showing a possible winter storm for next Wednesday into Thursday.

