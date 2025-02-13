Morning rain comes to an end, breaks in the clouds this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- After some showers Thursday morning, rain chances will decrease from west to east.

Some breaks in the clouds will occur in the afternoon. Highs will range from the 40s northwest to the 60s southeast.

Valentine's Day will be sunny.

After morning lows in the 20s, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Another system will bring rain to the area later on Saturday. This may begin as freezing rain in western and northwestern Virginia. Highs will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be warmer with more rain. The highest chance for rain will be in the morning. Highs will rebound back to around 60.

It will be dry and colder Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Another storm with the potential for wintry weather is possible later next Wednesday into Thursday.

