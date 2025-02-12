Cold rain expected in Virginia on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rain will taper early Wednesday, but more rain is expected late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the day Wednesday, so a cold rain is all that is expected.

The rain will end early Thursday, with dry conditions and temps in the mid 50s Thursday afternoon.

Valentines Day will be partly cloudy and cool, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Two more waves of rain will move through the area this weekend, one late Saturday, and another during the day Sunday. Saturday will be chilly, but temps will likely approach 60 degrees Sunday.

Early next week will be dry and cold, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Medium range models continue to suggest more wintry weather possible next Thursday, February 20th.

