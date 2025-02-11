When will the snow start and stop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A significant winter storm will impact the region Tuesday into Tuesday night:
- Snow will spread across the state Tuesday morning
- There will be periods of snow through early to mid-afternoon
- The snow will change to a wintry mix in the metro and points south during the afternoon
- Highs will be in the low to mid 30s
- The mix will change to rain in southern VA by late afternoon, and potentially during the evening in the metro
- Some snow and wintry mix will continue Tuesday night well north of I-64
- Freezing rain with ice accumulation is possible, with the best chance well west of I-95.
- The storm track may change, so check back for updates over the next 48 hours
Most areas will see just rain on Wednesday, but some mix or freezing rain is possible in the morning to the north and west.
Highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s.
There will be a few waves of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Highs Thursday will get into the 50s.
Friday will be dry and cooler, but more showers are expected next weekend.
