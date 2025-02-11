When will the snow start and stop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A significant winter storm will impact the region Tuesday into Tuesday night:



Snow will spread across the state Tuesday morning

There will be periods of snow through early to mid-afternoon

The snow will change to a wintry mix in the metro and points south during the afternoon

Highs will be in the low to mid 30s

The mix will change to rain in southern VA by late afternoon, and potentially during the evening in the metro

Some snow and wintry mix will continue Tuesday night well north of I-64

Freezing rain with ice accumulation is possible, with the best chance well west of I-95.

The storm track may change, so check back for updates over the next 48 hours

Most areas will see just rain on Wednesday, but some mix or freezing rain is possible in the morning to the north and west.

Highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

There will be a few waves of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday will get into the 50s.

Friday will be dry and cooler, but more showers are expected next weekend.

